Listen Live

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time” Going Viral After Manchester Show

Fan Campaign Pushes Song To Top Of Charts.

By Music

Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time” is back at the top of the UK iTunes chart since fans are purchasing the song in tribute to victims of the Manchester attack which killed 22 people at her concert.

It’s being streamed and downloaded after there was a fan campaign to get the track to the top of the charts.

Footage of her performing the song at the show before the horrific attack is being shared thousands of times all over social media.

YouTube / Butera Music

It was originally a single release in February 2015:

YouTube / ArianaGrandeVevo

Main Image via seventeen.com

Related posts

Hanson Releases New Video Starring Their Children

CBC To Re-Air The Tragically Hip’s Entire Final Concert

David from Simple Plan Won’t Be on Tour

Watch: Crowd Sings “Don’t Look Back In Anger” After A Moment Of Silence For Manchester Victims

Watch: Norah Jones Covers ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Tribute To Chris Cornell

10 Canadian Songs that Turn 10 This Year

WATCH: Harry Styles Is Joined By Stevie Nicks For “Landslide” Duet

WATCH: Barbershop Quartet Cover of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”

WATCH: Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”