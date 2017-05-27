WATCH: Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time” Going Viral After Manchester Show

Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time” is back at the top of the UK iTunes chart since fans are purchasing the song in tribute to victims of the Manchester attack which killed 22 people at her concert.

It’s being streamed and downloaded after there was a fan campaign to get the track to the top of the charts.

Footage of her performing the song at the show before the horrific attack is being shared thousands of times all over social media.

YouTube / Butera Music

It was originally a single release in February 2015:

YouTube / ArianaGrandeVevo

Main Image via seventeen.com