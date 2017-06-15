Listen Live

WATCH: Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughan Reprise Their ‘Dodgeball’ Roles For Charity

Are You Team Cobra Or An Average Joe?

Actors Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have reprised their roles from the 2004 movie ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ for a fundraising campaign with Omaze, an online fundraising platform.

You have two choices, play dodge ball with White Goodman and his Cobras or Peter LaFleur and the Average Joe’s.

The winners of the campaign play dodgeball with the actors, done up as their characters of from the movie of course, and have a pizza party afterwards.

The proceeds from the event are going to Ben’s Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for children around the world.

(Image & Video Courtesy of Omaze/YouTube)

