Listen Live

WATCH: Jack Black Get Smacked In The Face

'Price Is Right' Contestant Gets A Little TOO Excited

By Host Blogs, Humor, Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Videos

It’s ‘Celebrity Charity Week’ on ‘The Price Is Right’, and on Monday’s show Jack Black got a hand to the face when one of the contestants got a little too excited about spinning 95 cents on the Big Wheel…

Andrew Fox just meant to give Jack a high-five, but missed. No worries though. Jack recovered well, and his contestant ended up making it all the way to, and winning the Showcase Showdown, (when he jumped into Jack’s arms but this time no one ended up on the floor in pain!)

Jack also went home with over $70,000 for the Society of Women Engineers charity.

(Image & Video Courtesy of The Price Is Right/Facebook)

Related posts

WATCH: Katy Perry Releases Video For ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

WATCH: Teen Steal The Show From The Boss Himself

New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip Features Emma Watson Singing ‘Belle’

Hair-Freezing Contest Looks Like The Most Fun Ever

WATCH: Trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Squirrel Defends Idaho Home From Robber

Watch: Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference

10 Incredible 90’s Movies You Forgot All About

Ontario Planning To Implement Financial Literacy Classes In High School