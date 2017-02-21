WATCH: Jack Black Get Smacked In The Face

It’s ‘Celebrity Charity Week’ on ‘The Price Is Right’, and on Monday’s show Jack Black got a hand to the face when one of the contestants got a little too excited about spinning 95 cents on the Big Wheel…

Andrew Fox just meant to give Jack a high-five, but missed. No worries though. Jack recovered well, and his contestant ended up making it all the way to, and winning the Showcase Showdown, (when he jumped into Jack’s arms but this time no one ended up on the floor in pain!)

Jack also went home with over $70,000 for the Society of Women Engineers charity.

(Image & Video Courtesy of The Price Is Right/Facebook)