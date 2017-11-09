Listen Live

Watch: James Corden & The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Are A Motown Cover Band

The Story Of "The Upside-Downs"

The kids from Stranger Things are pretty much everywhere these days. Even if you weren’t a really big fan of the second installment in the series, you have to admit the how insanely talented the young cast is.

The group, consisting of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp were guests on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night. The group starred in a skit with James Corden about their heydays before the hit Netflix series as a Motown cover band. Check it out below:

