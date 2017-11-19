WATCH & LISTEN: Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato Team Up In New Song “Echame La Culpa”

I’m pretty sure this song will be the new “Despacito.” It’s filled with all kinds of Latin vibes!

“Echame La Culpa” means “Blame Me.” Demi Lovato sings in Spanish about who is to blame for a relationship that ended.

In an interview with Viva Latino, Luis Fonsi said, “The lyrics are very joyful. It’s that play on words, that famous cliché of ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ that many of us have used.”

I’m so obsessed with this song! I love that Latin music is coming into the mainstream.

Luis Fonsi just received 4 Latin Grammy awards and Demi Lovato is performing her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” at the AMAs tonight.