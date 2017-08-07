WATCH: Live Version of Dixie Chicks “Not Ready To Make Nice”

Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks wrote “Not Ready To Make Nice” in response to the backlash that followed her controversial political remarks on stage at a 2003 Nashville show.

Here’s a live version from their MMXVI tour that the group posted to their YouTube page:

Their whole tour has been documented on film that’ll be shown in select theatres tonight. But for those of us who can’t get out and see it, it’ll be on CD, DVD and Blu-ray on September 1.