WATCH: Official ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer

Disney just released the exclusive trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’!

It’s the final adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow, (Johnny Depp). His old nemesis, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escapes the Devil’s Triangle with his ghostly pirates on a mission to kill all living pirates, especially Jack.

The fifth instalment of the series will see Orlando Bloom reprise his role as Will Turner, Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa is back, and rocker Paul McCartney is making a special guest appearance!

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ hits theaters May 26.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Disney & TheEllenShow/YouTube)