We Pay Just Over a Grand On Child Care Per Month

Toronto pays the lion’s share when it comes to child care costs, while the rest of the GTA isn’t far off. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is out with its regular look at child care costs across the country, saying Torontonians pay an average $1,758 a month on child care. Mississauga and Vaughan are next on the list, while those of us in Central Rural Ontario pay an average of $1,085 on monthly childcare costs. The study shows child care fees have risen faster than inflation for a majority of cities across Canada in the last year alone. You can read the full breakdown from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives here.