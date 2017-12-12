Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

We Pay Just Over a Grand On Child Care Per Month

Canadian Centre For Policy Alternatives Names Toronto Tops In Child Care Costs

By News

Toronto pays the lion’s share when it comes to child care costs, while the rest of the GTA isn’t far off. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is out with its regular look at child care costs across the country, saying Torontonians pay an average $1,758 a month on child care. Mississauga and Vaughan are next on the list, while those of us in Central Rural Ontario pay an average of $1,085 on monthly childcare costs. The study shows child care fees have risen faster than inflation for a majority of cities across Canada in the last year alone. You can read the full breakdown from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives here.

Related posts

Yes, There Is Such A Thing As The ‘Man Flu’

The Rap Sheet

GO Expanding Rail Service On Barrie Line – But Not All The Way To Barrie

Downtown Public Market Gets Barrie Council Nod

Public Meeting Shows Off Possible Townhouse Project in South Barrie

City Hall Mulling Over Wheelchair Charging Stations At Barrie Locales

Pratt Leaving The Naming of Downtown Barrie Theatre Up To You

Barrie Red Cross Vehicle Set Ablaze

The Rap Sheet