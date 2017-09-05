Listen Live

Wednesday's Weather

And extended forecast

By News
Today A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 8.
Thu, 7 Sep Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16.
Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Fri, 8 Sep A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.
Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
Sat, 9 Sep Sunny. High 16.
Night Clear. Low plus 4.
Sun, 10 Sep Sunny. High 20.
Night Clear. Low 7.
Mon, 11 Sep Sunny. High 19.
Night Clear. Low 10.
Tue, 12 Sep A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

