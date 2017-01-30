Would-Be Robber Keeps Note

Points for trying here, after a suspect ran from an attempted hold up. South Simcoe Police say a guy passed a 7-Eleven clerk a note around 7:00 yesterday morning, saying the convenience store was being robbed. The clerk said all the money is in the safe, so the suspect grabbed the note and ran. Nothing was taken and no one was hurt, but police want to meet this guy anyway. The suspect is described as:

male

white

5’7 (170 cm)

150 lbs (68 kg)

20-30 years old

wearing a black toque, a black turtleneck pulled up over his nose and black pants. His black jacket had two white horizontal stripes around the bottom, a single white vertical stripe on the front and a small double stripe on the left chest area. “AnAlog” is written on the lower centre of the back.

He was last seen running north towards Scanlon Avenue. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.