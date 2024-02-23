Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Friday, February 23rd

  1. The Blue Jays start their Spring Training on Saturday down in Florida. What is the nickname for their Spring Tarning League?

The Grapefruit League.

  1. Michael J Fox portrayed this time Traveling teenager 3 times in the Back to The Future Franchise.

Marty McFly

  1. Before he was the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was in the Jackson 5 with his brothers. Name another member besides Michael.

Tito, Jermain, Marlon, Jackie,

  1. Tony the Tiger is the mascot for this popular breakfast cereal.

Frosted Flakes

  1. How many holes are played in an average round of golf?

18

  1. What 90s teen movie was re-titled after a Britney Spears song?

Drive Me Crazy

  1. What does www stand for?

World Wide Web

  1. What is the name of the “Main” Street in Downtown Barrie that features, many Bars, restaurants, cafés and stores?

Dunlop 

  1. How many cookies did you sell if you sold 320 chocolate cookies and 270 vanilla cookies?

590

  1. Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was a cover of whose hit?

Dolly Parton

