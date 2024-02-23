$1000 Minute: Friday, February 23rd
How did you do this morning?
- The Blue Jays start their Spring Training on Saturday down in Florida. What is the nickname for their Spring Tarning League?
The Grapefruit League.
- Michael J Fox portrayed this time Traveling teenager 3 times in the Back to The Future Franchise.
Marty McFly
- Before he was the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was in the Jackson 5 with his brothers. Name another member besides Michael.
Tito, Jermain, Marlon, Jackie,
- Tony the Tiger is the mascot for this popular breakfast cereal.
Frosted Flakes
- How many holes are played in an average round of golf?
18
- What 90s teen movie was re-titled after a Britney Spears song?
Drive Me Crazy
- What does www stand for?
World Wide Web
- What is the name of the “Main” Street in Downtown Barrie that features, many Bars, restaurants, cafés and stores?
Dunlop
- How many cookies did you sell if you sold 320 chocolate cookies and 270 vanilla cookies?
590
- Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was a cover of whose hit?
Dolly Parton