$1000 Minute Friday, March 15th

1) What colour is traditionally associated with St. Patrick’s Day?

(Green- Originally it was Blue)

2) NAME the brand of beer most commonly known to be brewed in Dublin, Ireland?

(Guinness)

3) How many leaves does a shamrock have?

(3)

4) In Irish folklore, what is said to be found at the end of a rainbow?

(Pot of gold)

5) The three colours of Ireland’s flag are green, white and WHICH other colour?

(Orange)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The first official St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in Ireland in 1737.

(False- New York City in 1762)

7) What day of March is St. Patrick’s Day celebrated on?

(17th)

8) Which Illinois city dyes its river green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day?

(Chicago)

9) SPELL: Leprechaun.

(L-E-P-R-E-C-H-A-U-N)

10) What is the capital city of the Republic of Ireland?

(Dublin)