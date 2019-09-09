$1000 Minute Monday, September 9th

1) What is the name of the dessert consisting of a rich custard base with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top?

(Crème Brûlée)

2) The latest season of the hit drama TV series Grey’s Anatomy returns in a few weeks. What # is the season premiering?

(16)

3) SPELL: Vacuum.

(V A C U U M)

4) Which hand do you wear a wedding ring on?

(Left Hand)

5) Michael Bublé celebrates a birthday today. In which western province is his hometown located in?

(British Columbia/BC)

6) If you add up the sum of all angles in ANY given triangle, it will ALWAYS equal how many degrees?

(180)

7) In what month does the NHL regular season start this year?

(October)

8) Disco, Tap, and Ballroom are all styles of what?

(Dance)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Paprika is the Hungarian word for pepper.

(TRUE)

10) If you worked 8 hours a day for 3 days, and 6 hours a day for 2 days, how many hours did you work in a week?

(36 Hours)