The Popular Book “Go The F*ck to Sleep Is Getting A Sequel!

It’s the children’s book for parents, with a narrated version by Samuel L. Jackson. The book about first time parents, trying to get their kid to sleep, when naturally; they won’t.

The very funny author is now giving parents with two kids their own story to read. The book is “a loving monologue about the new addition to the family, addressed to a big sibling,” with lots of “f*cks” thrown in for good measure.

The second sleep story will be released on October 1, 2019, by Akashic books and will sell for $15.95.