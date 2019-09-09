Felicity Huffman Should Serve Jail Time, According to Prosecutors

In May, Felicity pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud after admitting that she paid at least $15,000 to arrange for someone to alter answers on her daughter’s SAT.

Prosecutors argued on Friday that probation isn’t enough and house arrest in her mansion with an infinity pool wouldn’t be fair punishment either.

Federal prosecutors say Felicity Huffman should serve one month in jail and pay a $20,000 fine for her role in a college admissions scandal.

Huffman’s attorneys are requesting that she instead be sentenced to a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and the $20,000 fine.