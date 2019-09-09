Jennifer Lopez In Serious Talks To Headline The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The NFL season just kicked off and already there is buzz around the Super Bowl and who may be performing.

Per an inside source, Jennifer Lopez may headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 — she’s reportedly in “very serious talks” to take the stage and, if the source is to be believed, the deal is nearly done.

An insider gave the exclusive scoop to HollywoodLife on Saturday, revealing, “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.”

Like many other performers before her, it’s a dream to perform and headline the superbowl halftime show!