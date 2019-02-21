$1000 Minute Thursday, February 21st

1) Who is hosting the OSCARS this Sunday?

(No one)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Bad eggs will SINK to the bottom in a bowl of water.

(False- bad eggs float)

3) The ruins of the Colosseum is located in the capital city of which country?

(Italy)

4) In the classic game of Monopoly, what happens every time you land on or pass over GO?

(Collect $200)

5) SPELL: Monopoly.

(M-O-N-O-P-O-L-Y)

6) Barrie Colts are in action tonight. What time is puck drop?

(7:30pm)

7) What is the official State fruit of New York?

(Apple)

8) How many legs does an ant have?

(6)

9) When driving, what does the ‘N’ stand for on the gear selector?

(Neutral)

10) Which other colour do you mix with BLUE to make PURPLE?

(Red)