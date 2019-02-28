$1000 Minute Thursday, February 28th

1) Which country gave the Statue of Liberty to the USA as a gift?

(France)

2) NAME the “Breathing” singer who asked her fans to bring clear bags into her concerts from now on?

(Ariana Grande)

3) Which sport is Michael Jordan more commonly associated with?

(Basketball)

4) SPELL: Camouflage.

(C-A-M-O-U-F-L-A-G-E)

5) Jenna Bush Hager is replacing WHO on the Today Show?

(Kathie Lee Gifford)

6) NAME the hard white material that elephant’s trunks are made of?

(Ivory)

7) The Queen documentary will air on TV in April. NAME the Idol alumni who is Queen’s lead singer today.

(Adam Lambert)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The Arctic Ocean is the shallowest ocean in the world.

(True)

9) Button, Oyster and Cremini are all types of WHAT food?

(Mushrooms)

10) Yesterday was WHAT coloured shirt day in support of anti-bullying?

(Pink)