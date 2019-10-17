$1000 Minute Thursday, October 17th

1) In the movie Frozen, which song does Elsa sing as she builds the castle?

(Let It Go)

2) What bird is considered a symbol of good luck?

(Stork)

3) If you purchase a handbag for $110 and then sell it for $225, how much money did you make from the sale?

($115)

4) Name the cast member from “Friends” that crashed Instagram temporarily when she joined earlier this week.

(Jennifer Aniston)

5) The Great Pyramid of Giza is located in which Country?

(Egypt)

6) The Barrie Colts have a home game against the Sting tonight. Which City are the Sting from?

(Sarnia)

7) Do pumpkins grow in the ground, on vines, or on trees?

(On Vines)

8) SPELL: Horizontal.

(H O R I Z O N T A L)

9) American rapper Marshall Mathers celebrates a birthday today. What name does he professionally go by?

(Eminem)

10) What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?

(Déjà vu)