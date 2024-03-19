Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 19th

  1. Jack Black lent his voice to this martial arts bear named Po in the 4th instalment of this Dream Works movie series.

Kung Fu Panda

  1. This Canadian Awards show that recognizes outstanding achievements in Canada’s music industry is taking place on Sunday, March 24th.

The Junos

  1. What was the name of the man-cub who was raised by wolves in Disney’s The Jungle Book?

Mowgli

  1. Before co-founding this popular coffee shop staple in Canada Tim Horton played this sport professionally for 24 seasons.

Hockey 

  1. Charlie bought $46.40 worth of groceries and she paid with a 50-dollar bill. How much change is she getting back?

$3.60 

  1. What are you really saying when you tell someone to “Break a Leg”?

Good Luck

  1. What non-profit charitable organization is referred to as Canada’s Lifeline?

Canadian Blood Services

  1. If Amy was beating Rob 40-15 in a game of tennis how many points is she winning by?

2 (she’d be winning 3-1)

  1. Headed north on the 400 what is the 1st Barrie exit?

Mapleview

  1. How many territories does Canada have?

3 (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut)

