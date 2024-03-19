$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 19th
How did you do this morning?
- Jack Black lent his voice to this martial arts bear named Po in the 4th instalment of this Dream Works movie series.
Kung Fu Panda
- This Canadian Awards show that recognizes outstanding achievements in Canada’s music industry is taking place on Sunday, March 24th.
The Junos
- What was the name of the man-cub who was raised by wolves in Disney’s The Jungle Book?
Mowgli
- Before co-founding this popular coffee shop staple in Canada Tim Horton played this sport professionally for 24 seasons.
Hockey
- Charlie bought $46.40 worth of groceries and she paid with a 50-dollar bill. How much change is she getting back?
$3.60
- What are you really saying when you tell someone to “Break a Leg”?
Good Luck
- What non-profit charitable organization is referred to as Canada’s Lifeline?
Canadian Blood Services
- If Amy was beating Rob 40-15 in a game of tennis how many points is she winning by?
2 (she’d be winning 3-1)
- Headed north on the 400 what is the 1st Barrie exit?
Mapleview
- How many territories does Canada have?
3 (Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut)