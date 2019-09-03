$1000 Minute Tuesday, September 3rd!

1) What is Caviar?

(Fish Eggs/Roe)

2) Who is Peter Pans arch rival?

(Captain Hook)

3) What is the name of our Kool FM contest running currently that involves briefcases?

(Kool or Not Kool)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 64 squares on a chess board.

(TRUE)

5) It Chapter Two comes to theatres this week. What is the name of the evil clown?

(Pennywise)

6) The Ikea brand originated in which country?

(Sweden)

7) SPELL: Originated.

(O R I G I N A T E D)

8) How many planets are there in our solar system?

(8)

9) In what province is the “Magnetic Hill” located?

(New Brunswick)

10) If Lori baked three dozen cookies, how many cookies does she have?

(36)