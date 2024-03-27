$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 27th
How did you do this morning?
- In Playoff hockey, how many games do you have to win in a best-of-7 series?
4
- This artist painted the Mona Lisa.
Leonardo DaVinci
- Every year around easter Cadbury Chocolate releases both their popular Mini Eggs and this Seasonal Chocolate Treat.
The Cadbury Cream Egg
- Finish this children’s song, Beans Beans the Magical Fruit the more you eat…
The More You Toot
- Who was the owner of Tweety Bird in the Looney Tunes?
Granny
- This School Yard Game is played with two Jump ropes, two rope twirlers, and one or more rope skippers.
Double Dutch
- If you had 3 twoonies, 4 loonies and 6 quatres how many dollars do you have?
$11.50
- According to popular myths, Cats are said to have how many lives?
9
- According to Mary Poppins, what helps the medicine go down?
A Spoonful of Sugar
- A Kangaroo, Koala Bear and Tasmanian Devil are all classes of what Mammals?
Marsupials