$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 27th

In Playoff hockey, how many games do you have to win in a best-of-7 series?

4

This artist painted the Mona Lisa.

Leonardo DaVinci

Every year around easter Cadbury Chocolate releases both their popular Mini Eggs and this Seasonal Chocolate Treat.

The Cadbury Cream Egg

Finish this children’s song, Beans Beans the Magical Fruit the more you eat…

The More You Toot

Who was the owner of Tweety Bird in the Looney Tunes?

Granny

This School Yard Game is played with two Jump ropes, two rope twirlers, and one or more rope skippers.

Double Dutch

If you had 3 twoonies, 4 loonies and 6 quatres how many dollars do you have?

$11.50

According to popular myths, Cats are said to have how many lives?

9

According to Mary Poppins, what helps the medicine go down?

A Spoonful of Sugar

A Kangaroo, Koala Bear and Tasmanian Devil are all classes of what Mammals?

Marsupials