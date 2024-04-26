$1000 Minute: Friday, April 26th
How did you do this morning?
- This all-female 90’s group sang songs like Unpretty, No Scrubs and Waterfall?
TLC
- How many of the 7 Canadian Teams are playing in the NHL Playoffs?
4 (Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver)
- What type of Coffee is used when making a Latte?
Espresso
- Which planet in our solar system is the farthest from the sun?
Neptune
- This Major Sports league started its draft last night.
The NFL
- What time is it in Vancouver when it’s 7:30 pm here?
4:30 pm
- This Year May 12th is the day we honour this member of our family.
Mom (Mother’s Day)
- If Kool FM plays 12 songs every hour during the commercial Free Mornings, how many songs do we play between 9-Noon?
36
- What colour is Felix the Cartoon Cat?
Black
- In the Nursery Rhym Pat a Cake (Patty-cake), what letter do you mark it with?
B