$1000 Minute: Friday, April 26th

How did you do this morning?

  1. This all-female 90’s group sang songs like Unpretty, No Scrubs and Waterfall?

TLC 

  1. How many of the 7 Canadian Teams are playing in the NHL Playoffs?

4 (Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver)

  1. What type of Coffee is used when making a Latte?

Espresso 

  1. Which planet in our solar system is the farthest from the sun?

Neptune 

  1. This Major Sports league started its draft last night.

The NFL

  1. What time is it in Vancouver when it’s 7:30 pm here?

4:30 pm

  1. This Year May 12th is the day we honour this member of our family.

Mom (Mother’s Day)

  1. If Kool FM plays 12 songs every hour during the commercial Free Mornings, how many songs do we play between 9-Noon?

36

  1. What colour is Felix the Cartoon Cat?

Black 

  1. In the Nursery Rhym Pat a Cake (Patty-cake), what letter do you mark it with?

B

