$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 23rd

1) Freddy Krueger is the villain in what horror film series?

(Nightmare on Elm Street)

2) What is the biggest island in the world?

(Greenland)

3) As of Monday night, who is now the Prime Minister of Canada?

(Justin Trudeau)

4) What is the more common name for the Aurora Borealis?

(Northern Lights)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: Both the Toronto Raptors and the Maple Leafs won last night.

(False)

6) What is the next number in this sequence: 17 / 21 / 25 ……..

(29)

7) A Heron, Finch, and Swallow are all different types of what animal?

(Bird)

8) Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Green?

(Blue & Yellow)

9) The Broadway musical Mamma Mia is based on the music of what band?

(ABBA)

10) SPELL: Moisturize.

(M O I S T U R I Z E)