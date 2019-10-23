Today is World Ballet Day
Watch ballet companies around the world practice and perform LIVE!
Did you ever want to dance ballet? I did. My bedroom featured ballerinas for years! Did you get to do it? I never had the chance to learn ballet (If I did, I would not have gotten far as my feet turn the wrong way in!) I still love to watch, and today, we can do that for free!
October 23rd is #WorldBalletDay and you can watch more than 30 ballet companies as they live stream today.
They include The Australian Ballet, The Bulshoi Ballet and the the Royal Ballet; Korean National Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal and many more.
CLICK HERE to check it out!