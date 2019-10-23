Listen Live

Today is World Ballet Day

Watch ballet companies around the world practice and perform LIVE!

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Did you ever want to dance ballet? I did. My bedroom featured ballerinas for years!  Did you get to do it? I never had the chance to learn ballet (If I did, I would not have gotten far as my feet turn the wrong way in!)  I still love to watch, and today, we can do that for free!

October 23rd is #WorldBalletDay and you can watch more than 30 ballet companies as they live stream today.

They include The Australian Ballet, The Bulshoi Ballet and the the Royal Ballet; Korean National Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal and many more.

CLICK HERE to check it out!

 

Image: “KCB Dancers Michael Davis & Craig Hall perform to Ian Poulis’ piece, ‘Reflections: A Culmination'” by KCBalletMedia. Creative Commons License

Related posts

WATCH: Finally, A Candidate That Fights Funny!

Adele and Nicki Minaj Collab is NOT Happening

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful”

House Hippos are Back!

List of Names of Children Who Attended and Died at Canadian Residential Schools is Unveiled

Don’t Miss This Movie: The Peanut Butter Falcon

MUST WATCH: Kodi Lee’s AGT Finals Performance Will Move You

Canadian Figure Skater’s Simple Gesture Touches Hearts

Vienna is the World’s Most Livable City