$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 9th

1) Which European Country is shaped like a boot?

(Italy)

2) From the Harry Potter novel series, how many books are there total?

(7)

3) Today is John Lennon’s birthday. He gained worldwide fame as the founder, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of what English rock band?

(The Beatles)

4) Charlie won a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. How many golden tickets were given out total?

(5)

5) What colour is grenadine syrup?

(Red)

6) Action film Gemini Man comes to theatres this Friday. Name the actor that stars as the elite assassin Henry Brogen in it.

(Will Smith)

7) Snap, Crackle, and Pop are the cartoon mascots for what breakfast cereal?

(Rice Krispies)

8) SPELL: Reflective.

(R E F L E C T I V E)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

(FALSE – Tomorrow night)

10) Tammy wants to lose 15 pounds. She lost 4 pounds last week and 3 pounds this week. How many pounds left until her goal?

(8)