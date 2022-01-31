$10,000 Minute Monday, January 31st-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What cocktail do you get when you mix vodka, coffee liqueur and cream together?
(White Russian)
- What country is responsible for creating the Olympic Games?
(Greece)
- What is the more common name for the ‘Aurora Borealis’?
(Northern Lights)
- How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?
(7)
- A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?
(Palindrome)
- Name the 1993 Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny.
(Mrs. Doubtfire)
- SPELL: Mojito.
(M O J I T O)
- Christian Bale celebrated his birthday yesterday. What superhero did he use to portray?
(Batman/Bruce Wayne)
- In medical emergencies, what abbreviation is used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?
(CPR)
- What type of animal is a Kiwi?
(Bird/Flightless Bird)