$10,000 Minute Monday, January 31st-9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. What cocktail do you get when you mix vodka, coffee liqueur and cream together?
    (White Russian)

 

 

 

 

  1. What country is responsible for creating the Olympic Games?
    (Greece)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the more common name for the ‘Aurora Borealis’?
    (Northern Lights)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many EVEN numbers are there between 1 and 15?
    (7)

 

 

 

 

  1. A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?
    (Palindrome)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the 1993 Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny.
    (Mrs. Doubtfire)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Mojito.
    (M O J I T O)

 

 

 

 

  1. Christian Bale celebrated his birthday yesterday. What superhero did he use to portray?
    (Batman/Bruce Wayne)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In medical emergencies, what abbreviation is used for ‘Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?
    (CPR)

 

 

 

 

  1. What type of animal is a Kiwi?
    (Bird/Flightless Bird)

 

 

 

