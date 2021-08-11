$10,000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH AT 5PM

Listen Live

1. What is the name of the common breed of cat that has no hair?
(Sphynx)

2. SPELL: Campaign.

(C A M P A I G N)

3. What is the name of Ed Sheeran’s most recently released single?

(Bad Habits)

4. The procedure of calculating, acquiring and recording information about members of a given population is known as a what?

(Census)

5. What type of biologist studies ocean life?

(Marine)

6. When you cook flour and fat together and use it to thicken sauces, it is known as a what?

(Roux)

7. Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Girl, The Human Torch, and The Thing all make up which superhero team?

(Fantastic Four)

8. A Triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of what three components?

(Running, Swimming, and Cycling)

9. How many sides does a cube have?

(6)

10. Which American City has the nickname ‘Sin City’?

(Las Vegas)

