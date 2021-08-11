$10,000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH AT 5PM
How did you do today?
1. What is the name of the common breed of cat that has no hair?
(Sphynx)
2. SPELL: Campaign.
(C A M P A I G N)
3. What is the name of Ed Sheeran’s most recently released single?
(Bad Habits)
4. The procedure of calculating, acquiring and recording information about members of a given population is known as a what?
(Census)
5. What type of biologist studies ocean life?
(Marine)
6. When you cook flour and fat together and use it to thicken sauces, it is known as a what?
(Roux)
7. Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Girl, The Human Torch, and The Thing all make up which superhero team?
(Fantastic Four)
8. A Triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of what three components?
(Running, Swimming, and Cycling)
9. How many sides does a cube have?
(6)
10. Which American City has the nickname ‘Sin City’?
(Las Vegas)