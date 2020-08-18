3 Of Ellen’s Top Producers Are Out!

In the wake of accusations of work place misconduct on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” three senior members of the production team have been fired. Ellen made the announcement to staff via zoom on Monday.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain at the show as executive producers alongside Ellen DeGeneres. Connelly, Lassner and Westervelt have been with the show since its inception in 2003.

According to an insider, Ellen was emotional when speaking with her staff on Monday.

Warner Bros. initiated an investigation into the show’s culture following the Buzzfeed and Variety reports. “Ellen” has also been criticized by former and current staffers for a lack of diversity on staff overall.