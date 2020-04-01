5 Funny April Fools Pranks Today

We all agree, there is no medicine like a good laugh.

Check out 5 Funny April Fools Pranks from today:

#5

The fake movie clip…

There isn’t much to this one, but sometimes those are the best. (You click it and nothing happens, I did it too!)

#4

Flavoured Green Tea…

Due to popular demand, we’re releasing a special edition Ligo Sardines in Green Tea variant for a limited time only. We’re kidding. Just spreading some love and laughter this #AprilFools. But don’t worry, we’ll continue to serve the tea in the safety of your own home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5IDxhbeokt — Ligo Sardines (@LigoSardinesPH) April 1, 2020

Did this one make your stomach turn too?

#3

The reclusive Emerald Jay at Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre…

(1/2): 🐦❓💚 Sightings of Emerald Jays have steadily decreased over the since 1970 – with only 1 sighting in 2019 in ON! Emerald Jays live further into the forest than most birds and are very reclusive. These timid birds do not visit bird feeders as they prefer their seclusion. pic.twitter.com/WQAWDqBJpf — Wye Marsh (@WyeMarsh) April 1, 2020

(2/2): Emerald Jays build their nests in Evergreen Trees in the spring. Their diet includes berries, clovers, seeds, and exclusively green bugs, like praying mantises, or grubs. ☘️ Keep your eyes peeled for Emerald Jays next time you are in the woods!#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/DSqhAvreYB — Wye Marsh (@WyeMarsh) April 1, 2020

That bird is so pretty you almost want to believe this one.

#2

Water coming out of the bathroom…

I’d fall for that one too.

#1

A leak in the shower…