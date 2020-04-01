Listen Live

5 Funny April Fools Pranks Today

The reclusive Emerald Jay

By Darryl on the Drive

We all agree, there is no medicine like a good laugh.

Check out 5 Funny April Fools Pranks from today:

#5

The fake movie clip…

There isn’t much to this one, but sometimes those are the best. (You click it and nothing happens, I did it too!)

#4

Flavoured Green Tea…

Did this one make your stomach turn too?

#3

The reclusive Emerald Jay at Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre…

That bird is so pretty you almost want to believe this one.

#2

Water coming out of the bathroom…

I’d fall for that one too.

#1

A leak in the shower…

