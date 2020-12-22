Introducing the Pajama Two-Piece Suit
Now you can wear pj's for Company Zoom meetings
Now that we’re headed into a lock down phase, working from home is how many will be starting the new year. The goal you likely aim for when working from home is comfort without looking like you haven’t gone outside for a week.
A Japan company has created two-piece pj’s that are soft, stretchy and look professional.
WATCH: This pajama suit, created by a Japanese apparel company highlights how clothing makers are adapting to popular demand for comfortable clothing while working from home https://t.co/uzCRTm3s1t pic.twitter.com/O4ahkxKG6g
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2020