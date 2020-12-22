Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Introducing the Pajama Two-Piece Suit

Now you can wear pj's for Company Zoom meetings

By Darryl on the Drive

Now that we’re headed into a lock down phase, working from home is how many will be starting the new year. The goal you likely aim for when working from home is comfort without looking like you haven’t gone outside for a week.

A Japan company has created two-piece pj’s that are soft, stretchy and look professional.

Related posts

WATCH: Alanis Morissette Sing “Happy Xmas War is Over” w/ Her Family

This SNL Skit About Gifting Mom a Robe Couldn’t Be More Bang On

WATCH: Hyena at the Toronto Zoo Enjoying ‘Buddy the Elf’