5 of the Best Throwback Movies to Watch in October
Look what the 80's and 90's gave us
Hocus Pocus
- Premiered in 1993
- Starring The Sanderson Sisters, 3 witches from Salem, Massachusetts
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler & Kathy Najimy
The Bewitching Month has begun! pic.twitter.com/uHqmxLftLD
— Hocus Pocus Tweets (@HocusPocus1993) October 1, 2019
Beetlejuice
- Premiered in early 1988
- Directed by one of the all time most creative movie minds, Tim Burton
- This movie’s success led to a TV Series, Video Games and Stage Musical
- Rumours continue to swirl about a possible Beetlejuice sequel
Look at this #nycc Saturday #Beetlejuice cosplay!! @nerdsandbeyond pic.twitter.com/QhZrsQasK1
— Nicole – NYCC (@nicmanz15) October 5, 2019
Scream
- Premiered, Christmas of 1996
- Directed by horror movie guru, Wes Craven
- Bringing in over $174 million at the box office, Scream was the highest grossing slasher film until Halloween’s remake topped it in 2018
- The excitement and buzz that the publicity of this movie generated leading up to release was impossible to avoid
- I was in High School at the time and it was all anybody talked about
- The ‘Scream’ mask became an instant Halloween costume best seller
The Craft
- Released in 1996
- High School students discover the secret of witchcraft
- A young Neve Campbell starred alongside Robin Tunney, Rachel True and Fairuza Balk
- This is a teen 90’s movie that still holds up today and it’s set to receive the greatest form of flattery
- A remake for The Craft is happening
The Craft has its coven! The movie, written, directed and produced by @ZoeListerJones, has cast Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna to join the witchy, wonderful reimagining of the iconic ‘90s film. pic.twitter.com/qa4JxYGtyL
— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 19, 2019
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Premiered in June of 1982
- Steven Spielberg’s classic is a fantastic hidden Halloween gem
- A Box Office smash generating over $792-million during a time when theatres weren’t as prominent as they have been the last 20 years