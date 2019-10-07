Listen Live

5 of the Best Throwback Movies to Watch in October

Look what the 80's and 90's gave us

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Celebrities

Hocus Pocus

  • Premiered in 1993
  • Starring The Sanderson Sisters, 3 witches from Salem, Massachusetts
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler & Kathy Najimy

Beetlejuice

  • Premiered in early 1988
  • Directed by one of the all time most creative movie minds, Tim Burton
  • This movie’s success led to a TV Series, Video Games and Stage Musical
  • Rumours continue to swirl about a possible Beetlejuice sequel

Scream

  • Premiered, Christmas of 1996
  • Directed by horror movie guru, Wes Craven
  • Bringing in over $174 million at the box office, Scream was the highest grossing slasher film until Halloween’s remake topped it in 2018
  • The excitement and buzz that the publicity of this movie generated leading up to release was impossible to avoid
  • I was in High School at the time and it was all anybody talked about
  • The ‘Scream’ mask became an instant Halloween costume best seller

The Craft

  • Released in 1996
  • High School students discover the secret of witchcraft
  • A young Neve Campbell starred alongside Robin Tunney, Rachel True and Fairuza Balk
  • This is a teen 90’s movie that still holds up today and it’s set to receive the greatest form of flattery
  • A remake for The Craft is happening

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

  • Premiered in June of 1982
  • Steven Spielberg’s classic is a fantastic hidden Halloween gem
  • A Box Office smash generating over $792-million during a time when theatres weren’t as prominent as they have been the last 20 years

