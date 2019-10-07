5 of the Best Throwback Movies to Watch in October

The Craft has its coven! The movie, written, directed and produced by @ZoeListerJones, has cast Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna to join the witchy, wonderful reimagining of the iconic ‘90s film. pic.twitter.com/qa4JxYGtyL

— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 19, 2019