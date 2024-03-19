77% OF ADULTS THINK YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO ORDER OFF THE KIDS’ MENU

A new poll found the average person spends over $2,500 a year on restaurant food now. That’s over $200 a month even though two-thirds said they’re currently stressed about money.

But here’s something that might save you some money if more places would let you do it. 77% of us think adults should be allowed to order off the KIDS’ MENU. Some places don’t care, but a lot of them don’t allow it.

21% of us have tried to order off the kids’ menu before, and a third of those people said they’ve been rejected at least once.

The survey also found that 48% said the time they’re most likely to eat out is right after their paycheck lands.