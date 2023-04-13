A Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Is Happening!

HBO has ordered a few new shows that also include a Game of Thrones Prequel

HBO is giving a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a Game of Thrones prequel series. The prequel is based on Tales of Dunk and Egg, focusing on two unlikely heroes, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Egg.

A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros.

The story takes place roughly 90 years before the original Game of Thrones. The prequel series is based on the three novellas: The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and Mystery Knight (2010). George R.R. Martin is attached to the new project as a writer and executive producer…

The studio also ordered a new spinoff series based on The Big Bang Theory.

THE BIG BANG SPIN-OFF

Plot details remain a mystery.

The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007 and was the number-one comedy in the world. It concluded its successful 12-season run in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes. The series won ten Emmy Awards and received 55 Emmy nominations. “The Big Bang Theory” also won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize.