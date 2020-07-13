A Colorado Town Threaten Its People To Jail Time If They Don’t Wear Masks In Public

Just like many other cities, Englewood, Colorado is requiring its residents to wear face masks and violators could face up to a year in jail if they don’t comply.

Officials say that face coverings must be worn while waiting for or riding public transit, as well as insides taxis or Ubers. Masks must also be worn inside any retail or commercial business.

First offenders will be ticketed with a $15 fine, and second and subsequent offenders will have to shell out $25.

However, the order states that the maximum penalty is a fine of up to $2,650, 360 days behind bars, or both.

Cases of the coronavirus are up in Colorado and in many parts of the US.

