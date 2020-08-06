Listen Live

A New Meme That Tells Us What You’re REALLY Listening To!

I just... like Katy Perry... OKAY?!

By Host Blogs, Josh

We can be honest for a few seconds, not everything that’s playing through our headphones is “music critic” level. Your tunes that pump you up could be seen as VERY different to what someone else loves (for example, I listen to weird jazz when I work out. I’m odd).

Well one meme that BLEW up on Twitter was from this amazing tweet:

From there it was just ON. Some of these are hilarious:

Mine would just be Kacey Musgraves, so I can’t really say anything. Hilarious stuff though!

