A ROYAL ENTRANCE FOR A ROYAL SHOW!

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the return of the Netflix series, The Crown, chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the WAIT IS ALMOST OVER!

The show returns Nov 17th, but the streaming giant wasn’t going to leave us in the dark while we wait!

Check out the latest trailer that JUST released!

There has been a casting change, as Elizabeth has aged, and is now being played by Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.

Times change. Duty endures. Season Three of The Crown arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/c3pzvSKM6k — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 21, 2019

