The Final Trailer For Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Is Out!

The final movie in this saga!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s going to be the final chapter of the Skywalker saga and now fans can see Disney’s latest film in the “Star Wars” franchise.

The trailer during halftime of ESPN’s Monday night NFL match up between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the ninth and final episode in the Skywalker story. It is a direct sequel to 2017’s “The Last Jedi” and will complete Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy, which started in 2015 with “The Force Awakens.”

