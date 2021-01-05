A Rubik’s Cube Movie Is In The Works

A film is in the works based on the three-by-three brain teaser, according to Variety!

The movie follows the success of Netflix’s hit series ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ about the game of chess.

There’s also a Rubik’s-inspired TV game show in the works. No details about the movie or release date have been given.

The toy has been featured in a few blockbusters including in “The Pursuit of Happiness” starring Will Smith and most recently, the animated Oscar winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

This will be the first movie the puzzle will get its own feature film.

The toy was invented by Hungarian sculptor Ernő Rubik in 1974 which to date has sold more than 350 million times.