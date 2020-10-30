A Third Of People Have Lied To Their Significant Other About This

A third of people have lied to a significant other about their number of sexual partners.

A study of 2,000 people who have done the deed revealed of those who have lied about their number, 42% were men, and 23% were women.

One in five (21%) held back the truth because they thought their partner would judge their real number.

The survey commissioned by Lelo and conducted by OnePoll found other tricky conversation topics were past sexual experiences (also 45%) and sexual preferences (33%).

Of those in a relationship, 75% have not shared their number with their partner.

When asked why they’ve held their number back almost half (48%) confessed they’d be worried about their partner’s reaction to it.

More