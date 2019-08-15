A Website is Offering Someone $1,000 to Watch ‘Friends’
To Mark the Show's 25th Anniversary
This seems to good to be true… But it’s true.
FrontierBundles.com is celebrating 25 years since the debut of ‘Friends’ by rewarding one lucky fan $1,000 for watching 25 hours of the show. BEST JOB EVER?!
Your actual job description is as follows:
- Watch 25 hours of ‘Friends’
- All 60 episodes
- Must be completed by September 22, 2019 (Friends debut anniversary)
- Must live-tweet social media during watching
- Once marathon watching is complete, post a picture celebrating on September 22nd with your own friend
Submit an application here.