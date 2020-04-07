A West Virginia Couple’s HILARIOUS Wedding Message!

COVID-19 is not only keeping us inside BUT, is rescheduling our events!

Tjuana Bassett and Alex Herrick were supposed to have a gorgeous wedding in May, but they realized they might need to switch it up.

After hearing about social distancing being extended to April 30, the pair decided to make a positive out of a negative.

Negative being: their wedding was cancelled.

The couple took some photos at home, sent out a post to let their wedding guests know to RE-Save the date!

Adorable.

Check out some of the pictures below:

all photos via Tijuana Bassett

A positive way to take a look at things, and hopefully they’ll have a fantastic wedding, next year!