Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

A report was released that determined that the singer and rapper accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives

Aaron, the younger brother of BSBS Nick Nick Carter was found dead in his LA home on November 5th of last year.

According to a police report included in the autopsy findings, Sheriff’s deputies had been the last people to see Carter alive when they visited his house at 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a welfare check after he had been seen and heard “huffing” an inhalant on an Instagram live video.

The autopsy found Xanax and compressed gas difluoroethane in his system.

Investigators found several prescription bottles and multiple scattered cans of an electronic duster that he used for inhaling.

Carter began performing as a child in the 1990s, opening for acts including his brother’s boy band and Britney Spears. His career peak came in 2000 with the triple-platinum album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which produced hit singles including the title song and “I Want Candy.”

He also acted on television shows including “Lizzie McGuire,” and appeared on the family reality show “House of Carters” and “Dancing With the Stars.”