Alaska Airlines Celebrates National Ugly Sweater Day” With Priority Boarding!

If ever there was a reason to sport an ugly Christmas Sweater- this may be it!

Alaska Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its “National Ugly Sweater Day” promotion, which awards any travellers wearing “ugly” holiday sweaters with free priority boarding.

The sweater doesn’t have to be ugly, however “wearing any kind of holiday sweater” will reward you with priority perks!

In conjunction with this promotion on December 20th, Alaska Airlines will debut their very own holiday sweaters!

You can buy the unisex sweater online for $30!

Buy one!