Alessia Cara Stars In A New Netflix Movie ‘The Willoughbys” Along With A-List Cast

What’s Coming To Netflix In April! Alessia Cara Stars in a new Netflix animated film, ‘The Willoughbys.

The new movie is based on the kid’s book by Lois Lowry. The story is about the Willoughby children as they hatch a scheme to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves. Alessia voices the character Jane and she will also be singing in the project.

The voice cast also includes Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph , Will Forte , Martin Short , Terry Crews , and Jane Krakowski . The Willoughbys hits Netflix on April 22.

Here’s what else is coming to Netflix in April!