Alessia Cara Stars In A New Netflix Movie ‘The Willoughbys” Along With A-List Cast

Something to look forward to!

By Dirt/Divas

What’s Coming To Netflix In April!  Alessia Cara Stars in a new Netflix animated film, ‘The Willoughbys.

The new movie is based on the kid’s book by Lois Lowry.  The story is about the Willoughby children as they hatch a scheme to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves.    Alessia voices the character Jane and she will also be singing in the project. 

The voice cast also includes Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph , Will Forte , Martin Short , Terry Crews , and Jane Krakowski . The Willoughbys hits Netflix on April 22.

 

Here’s what else is coming to Netflix in April!

 

 

