‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Songwriter, Dies At 69 From Coronavirus Complications

He was a guitarist, vocalist and a songwriter, best know for writing “I love rock ’n’ roll’ and he sadly died on Sunday from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 69.

Alan’s daughter, Laura wrote a statement that reads:

“The Coronavirus took my father this morning,” she wrote. “I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen. I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here and perhaps in many ways I was. By the time I got in the doors to my apartment I received the news that he was gone.”

Merrill was a member of the band Arrows who released “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” in 1975.

But wasn’t a huge hit until Joan Jett & The Blackhearts recorded it in 1982.

Joan Jett took to Twitter on Sunday to express her sadness.

“I’ve just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole,” she said. “I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side.”