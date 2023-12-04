An Adult Happy Meal Is Coming To McDonald’s

Last fall, McDonald’s in the States introduced a Happy Meal for adults and it was a hit!

Now, and just in time for Christmas, Canadians can finally get a taste of that same nostalgia!

McDonald’s announced that beginning in December, The new “Happy Meal,” called the Kerwin Frost Box will be available!

The new menu items come in a Happy Meal-like package with a golden arched handle, just like when you were a kid.

However, the food inside is an adult-sized serving of fries alongside a medium drink and your choice of a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets (because yes, you’re big enough to eat 10 nuggets now).

The best part, is that the adult happy meal comes with a toy. Yes, McDonald’s is bringing back the McNugget Buddy that comes with a “mix-and-match outfit.”

McNugget Buddies actually go way back to 1988, so there’s a nostalgia factor there.

And just like the in the 80s, you can go back every week and try and collect them all!