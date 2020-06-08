An Amazing Local Young Black Woman Using Her Story For Good!

Main photo via tayloredtoyoucreations

One young woman is taking her story, her trauma, and turning it into good!

Taylor Magee, 25, has grown up her entire life dealing with racism. Being the Black daughter of two white parents, she always felt different.

After seeing the amazing demonstrations, protests, and movements, she decided to make a difference.

She shared her story on social, which BLEW UP!

After folks saw her post, and her t-shirt specifically, she decided to start PRODUCING and selling them!

In the first 24 hours she raised over 1 THOUSAND dollars and plans on donating profits towards Black Lives Matter in both Minnesota and Toronto.

If you’re interested in picking up a shirt, check out if you can HERE!