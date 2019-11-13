Listen Live

An Unlikely Duo? Could Be AMAZING For Your Viewing Pleasure

Make sure to bust out the big bowl for the cartoons and cereal!

By Host Blogs, Josh

Just yesterday, Disney+ launched globally to the adoring thunderous applause of many!

Including most of my friends. Damn, they love Disney.

It seems the splash has made a slight PUSH to other streaming services:
WE WANT NOSTALGIA!”

And it seems, Netflix has answered.

Netflix and Nickelodeon have paired up for a MULTI-YEAR deal to reboot and produce original animated feature films and TV SHOWS!

Some based on the Nickelodeon library of characters, and others that are BRAND spankin new!

Very very interesting eh?

What do you think about the move? Are you excited?

Comment below!

