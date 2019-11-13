WATCH: Kristen Bell & Jimmy Fallon Perform a History of Disney Songs

Kristen Bell appeared on The Tonight Show and performed a captivating Disney duet with Jimmy Fallon.

Anna and Elsa return to theatres after nearly 6 years with Frozen II on Nov. 22. (Check out music from the soundtrack)

Disney is continuing its mission to rule the world now that the empire has entered homes with Disney Plus. Early reports indicate on Disney Plus launch day, (Nov. 12) over 10 million users signed up for the new TV stream service.